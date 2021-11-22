Morgan Stanley Has $16 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

