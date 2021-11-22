Morgan Stanley Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $30.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.51.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

