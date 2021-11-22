Morgan Stanley Purchases 105,209 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.4% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

