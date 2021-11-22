Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,712 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Quidel worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.