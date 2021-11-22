Morgan Stanley Purchases 72,291 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HI opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

