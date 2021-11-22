Morgan Stanley Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $165.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.63. 7,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $151.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.8% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $2,437,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

