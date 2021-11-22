Morgan Stanley Sells 1,179,752 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,179,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.03% of TrueCar worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

