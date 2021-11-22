Morgan Stanley Sells 16,119 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

