Morgan Stanley Sells 4,514 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,007,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

