Morgan Stanley Sells 71,059 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Orange worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth $13,458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orange by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 495,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orange by 428.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

