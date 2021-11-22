Morgan Stanley Sells 8,687 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BDN opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

