Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Vir Biotechnology worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,570 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

