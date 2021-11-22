Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Covanta worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

