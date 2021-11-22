Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Vericel worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

VCEL opened at $44.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,433.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.