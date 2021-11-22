Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Sells 55,000 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.42), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($957,865.17).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($390.91).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £712.95 million and a PE ratio of 44.67. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

