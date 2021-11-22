mStable USD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.21 million and $666,520.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.83 or 0.99179391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.00543820 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

