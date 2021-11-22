MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. 331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

