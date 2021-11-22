MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,210,747 shares.The stock last traded at $3.86 and had previously closed at $3.52.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,028 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

