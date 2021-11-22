MultiPlan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 26,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,410% compared to the average daily volume of 742 call options.

MultiPlan stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,428,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -31.86.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.