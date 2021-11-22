Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.67

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.67 and last traded at $184.07, with a volume of 10294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.50.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.