MX Token Market Capitalization Tops $277.38 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One MX Token coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00004902 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. MX Token has a market cap of $277.38 million and $21.58 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MX Token

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

