MXC (MXC) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. MXC has a total market cap of $118.74 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00389920 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.12 or 0.01189395 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.