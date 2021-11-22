My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

