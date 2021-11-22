N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,960 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.