N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

