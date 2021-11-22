N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

