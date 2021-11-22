N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $46.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $183.37 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.