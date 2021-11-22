N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,076,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,581. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.30 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

