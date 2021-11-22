N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,843. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.