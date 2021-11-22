N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 976 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.41. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,112. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.