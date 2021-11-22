N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $233.55. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.90 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

