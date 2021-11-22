Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 690 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £500.12 million and a PE ratio of -49.49. Naked Wines has a one year low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

