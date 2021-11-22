Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 690 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £500.12 million and a PE ratio of -49.49. Naked Wines has a one year low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
