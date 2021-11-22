NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,957 shares of company stock worth $3,115,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

