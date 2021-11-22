Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,344 shares of company stock worth $2,040,596 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

