National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NYSE:LAC opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

