National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.84

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.84 and last traded at C$105.66, with a volume of 187786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8908495 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

