National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $235.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.70 million and the lowest is $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $900.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $924.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

