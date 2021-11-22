Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 114.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 17.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $4,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

