Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Natus Vincere Fan Token (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market cap of $1.76 million and $109,134.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Natus Vincere Fan Token

NAVI is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Trading

