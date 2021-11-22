NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.57 ($3.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.88) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.70. The stock has a market cap of £25.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

