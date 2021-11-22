Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navigator stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Navigator worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

