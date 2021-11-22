Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.