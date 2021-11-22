Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $23.89 million and $317,440.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,663,385 coins and its circulating supply is 18,327,065 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

