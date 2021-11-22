Nepsis Inc. Buys 4,480 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 6.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 237,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480,432. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.29 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

