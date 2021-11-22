Nepsis Inc. Has $11.72 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,791 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $121.88. 10,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

