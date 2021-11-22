Nepsis Inc. Invests $9.25 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000. F5 Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,500. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

