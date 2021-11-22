Nepsis Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,790 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.