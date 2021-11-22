Nepsis Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 0.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 831.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after buying an additional 575,413 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,181. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

