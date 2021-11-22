NerveNetwork (NVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,923.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $77,923.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005278 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007462 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.