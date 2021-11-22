NEST Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

