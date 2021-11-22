Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $563.59 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $563.59 million and $10.18 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 572,987,529 coins and its circulating supply is 572,986,944 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

